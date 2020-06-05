Covid care centres not mandatory for Thane societies: TMC

Sections
Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:26 IST

By Megha Pol,

Following opposition from housing society federation and a few housing societies in the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now issued a statement that it is not compulsory for residential societies to set up a Covid care centre to isolate asymptomatic positive patients.

The corporation has issued a circular early this week asking housing societies to set up Covid care centres and follow certain guidelines. The society had claimed that these guidelines are not feasible for housing societies to adapt.

Several corporators and the Thane district housing society federation has opposed the notion.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “It is not compulsory for the housing societies to implement this decision, it is voluntary. We had issued the directives as few societies have approached us with a proposition for such a centre. So we had issued guidelines for such a centre.”



The housing society federation has said that it is a good decision by the TMC to no force the centre on anyone.

Sitaram Rane, the president of Thane District Housing Federation said, “We had drafted a letter to the commissioner asking them not to enforce the directives on any society. The civic commissioner has replied positively to this directive. We would like to thank him for the same. However, we are not aware of any society who had approached them with such a proposition.”

