Covid case count in Kalyan is 942

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 31 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the city to 942.

At a press conference at the KDMC headquarters on Friday, mayor Vinita Rane and civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi spoke about the preventive measures taken so far.

The civic body has set up 36 ICU (intensive care unit) beds at Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli which is a dedicated Covid hospital, 56 beds at RR Covid hospital in Dombivli, 28 beds at Neon Covid hospital at Kalyan-Shil road and 70 beds at Holy Cross Covid hospital in Kalyan.

“The civic body has got a good support from private doctors and they have formed the Kalyan Doctors Army. Since April 9, we have opened 10 fever clinics in all wards,” said Suryavanshi.

“All hospitals are carrying out Covid test for free. The Metropolis lab will carry out 10,000 free tests,” he added.

The civic chief appealed to the private doctors to attend the patients at their clinics and only send symptomatic patients to Covid hospitals.

“All private clinics and hospitals should have an isolated section for such patients,” he added.

The civic body has requested Kalyan Regional Transport Office (RTO) to give 100 ambulances. Each ward of the civic body will have 10 ambulances after the 100 ambulances are acquired.

“We have a 24x7 war room. All hospitals are linked to get information about the availability of beds and hotspots in the city,” said Rane.

Ulhasnagar has recorded 305 positive cases and 10 deaths till now. In Ambernath, 114 positive cases and three deaths have been reported.Badlapur has recorded 206 positive and seven deaths till now.