Covid cases cross 14,000-mark, death toll hits 588 in Ludhiana

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ludhiana crossed the 14,000-mark, with 324 testing positive for the virus on Monday. Currently, the tally stands at 14,184, which includes 1,855 active cases, 11,738 cured and 588 deaths.

The speed at which the infection is spreading could be gauged from the fact that as many as 1,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in merely four days.

On Friday, the district recorded 256 cases, while 435 persons tested positive on Saturday and 415 on Sunday.

The positive cases reported on Monday include 99 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, 80 were referred by the out-patient departments and 34 are contacts of positive patients. Among them, 11 were health workers.

Besides, 11 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll to 588, of which 177 were reported this month.

Those who succumbed to the disease on Monday include a 67-year-old man from Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, a 70-year-old woman from Dhandra road, a 45-year-old man from Iraq village, a 70-year-old woman from Kichlu Nagar, a 46-year-old woman from BRS Nagar, a 38-year-old man from Dhandari Kalan, a 75-year-old woman from Urban Estate, Dugri, a 54-year-old man from Basti Jodhewal, a 70-year-old man from Durgapuri, a 42-year-old man from Kakowal Road, Pink City, a 78-year-old woman from Basti Jodhewal.