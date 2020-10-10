Covid cases cross 19k-mark in Ludhiana even as virus spread slows down; 1 dead

The district now has 587 active patients while the cumulative tally stands at 19,040. (REUTERS)

Even as the number of Covid infections and fatalities in Ludhiana has seen a significant decline over the last few days, the tally of cases crossed the 19,000-mark on Friday with 98 fresh cases being reported.

Besides this, another death was recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 791.

The deceased is a 43-year-old woman from Raikot.

The district now has 587 active patients while the cumulative tally stands at 19,040. Till date, a total of 3.15 lakh samples have been collected for testing in the district, health officials said.

As many as 17, 650 patients have recovered from the disease so far, depicting a recovery rate of 92.6 percent. ( HT PHOTO )

In a positive development however, the virus spread seems to have slowed down in the district. The jump from 18,000 cases to 19,000 cases took eight days unlike last month, when as many as 3,000 cases (from 12,000 to 15,000) were added in just nine days. In fact, it had taken just two days for the cases to jump from 15,000 to 16,000 and three days for the cases to rise from 14,000 to 15,000. (see box)

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma informed that till date, 45,089 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present, the number of such persons is 2,335. On Friday, 118 persons were sent for home quarantine.

