Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Covid cases cross 20k mark in Ludhiana, 1 more succumbs

Covid cases cross 20k mark in Ludhiana, 1 more succumbs

While in early September, Ludhiana was adding 1,000 cases to its tally in every three to four days, the district’s journey from 18,000 cases (October 1) to 19,000 took a whole 16 days.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:29 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

(HT PHOTO)

A 53-year-old woman from Dana Mandi in Machhiwara succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking Ludhiana’s fatality count to 828. As many as 55 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 20, 022. A total of 18,945 persons have recovered so far, while 246 cases are still active.

On a positive note, however, the rate at which the district has been adding new cases to its tally has considerably slowed down. While in early September, Ludhiana was adding 1,000 cases to its tally in every three to four days, the district’s journey from 18,000 cases (October 1) to 19,000 took a whole 16 days.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the lag shows that the contagion is on a decline. “It has been possible because residents adhered to social distancing protocols and wore masks to keep the virus at bay,” he said.

Sharing details, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that more and more patients are recovering from the virus day by day. He added that efforts are on to keep people safe from the virus in the festive season.

Speaking on the new infections, he said that a total of 66 patients tested positive in the last 24 hours, of which 55 are from Ludhiana while 11 are from other states and districts. He further said that 3, 436 samples were sent for testing on Sunday and the results are expected shortly. Besides, 39 persons were sent for home quarantine, the DC added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
Oct 25, 2020 22:32 IST
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Oct 25, 2020 23:29 IST
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Oct 25, 2020 20:31 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
Oct 25, 2020 23:40 IST

latest news

Cops convicted for 1997 CP encounter released
Oct 26, 2020 01:59 IST
Scholars unite in fight with FB over tool to check ads
Oct 26, 2020 01:53 IST
Delhi chokes on particles as farm fires rage in Punjab and Haryana
Oct 26, 2020 01:43 IST
Father-son booked for hitting car of woman doctor in Pinjore
Oct 26, 2020 01:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.