Covid cases in Ludhiana swell to 118 a day after Gurpurb

A day after huge crowds gathered for Gurpurb celebrations at various gurdwaras, the number of Covid-19 cases in the city swelled to 118 on Tuesday, taking the tally close to 23,000.

On Monday, the number of cases was 90.

The district also reported a fatality on Tuesday, which pushed the death toll to 906.

The deceased was a 52-year-old man from Palam Vihar, Pakhowal Road.

Of the total 22,942 cases in the district, as many as 898 are active, while 21,135 patients have recovered.

Cases rising again

As residents continue to cock a snook at social distancing norms, it’s the first time in 66 days that the figure of positive cases is this high.

While as many as 160 cases were reported on October 6, the infection rate saw a steady decline ever since, with the figure of positive cases crossing the 100 mark only eight times in over two months. However, five of these occasions were in the past week – between November 24 and December 1, when 802 positive cases were reported.