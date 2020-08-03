Covid cases mount in Haryana’s Panchkula district

With 60 fresh cases on Monday, the total has reached 710, with 54% still active.

The count of Covid-19 infections has crossed the 700 mark in Haryana’s Panchkula district, with 60 fresh cases surfacing on Monday, in one of the biggest single-day spike yet.

The total has reached 710, with 382 (54%) cases still active.

The first case in the district was reported on March 20 and the numbers remained low during the lockdown period. It was during the Unlock phase in June that there was a sudden surge in cases with interstate travellers testing positive in large numbers.

In fact, within 122 days from March 20 to July 20, only 280 cases were reported. Since July 21, when the biggest surge of 65 was recorded, 430 cases (60%) have been added to the tally in just 14 days, leading to over 150% spike.

REASONS APLENTY

The recent spike is being attributed to the spread of the disease in rural belts of the district. On Monday, 19 of the cases were reported from Raipur Rani, 10 from Kalka, four from Hangola village and three from Pinjore.

Within Panchkula city, Sector 21 accounted for nine cases, followed by five in Sector 20. The remaining cases were spread across Sectors 9, 10 and 15 besides Mansa Devi Complex, Chandimandir and Maheshpur.

“The surge was expected owing to regular influx of people from red zones,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula. “Being a state headquarters for many department offices, Panchkula sees many regular commuters from outside. The district also has training centres of paramilitary forces, which are getting recruits from all states.”

It was in the beginning of July that the first positive case was reported among paramilitary forces stationed in Panchkula. Since then, at least 40 personnel of the ITBP and CRPF have tested positive.

The Baddi industrial area in Himachal Pradesh which shares border with Panchkula is another hot spot, said Kaur, adding that regular influx of migrants across the border also adds to the number of infections.

On initiatives being taken by the health department, she said: “The capacity and number of Covid care centres are being increased. Contact tracing and screening in containment zones has been enhanced. Senior doctors have been given areas to monitor activities on the ground.”

Meanwhile, with 326 patients cured so far and two succumbing to the disease, recovery rate and case fatality rate stand at 46% and 0.3%, respectively, in the district.