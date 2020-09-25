Covid crisis: Ghaziabad officials told to enforce containment norms strictly in hot spots

The state government appointed nodal officer, Senthil Pandian C, on Friday directed Ghaziabad officials to ensure strict enforcement of containment norms in hot spots across the district.

In light of the directions, the district administration on Friday appointed an officer to oversee sealing efforts in containment zones. “The nodal officer directed us to make sure all containment zones are properly managed and all protocols are duly enforced. For the purpose, we have asked station house officers (SHOs) of respective areas to keep track of enforcement norms, and we have also deputed additional district magistrate (city) as the nodal officer to ensure that boundary tapes, which are provided by the municipal corporation, are put outside containment zones in order to seal them,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

HT had earlier reported that residents and local councilors had alleged that many containment zones were not fully sealed allowing unrestricted movement of people.

According to the records of the district administration, Ghaziabad has 415 containment zones.

Nodal officer Pandian C on Friday also visited the RT-PCR and TrueNat laboratories at MMG Hospital. He reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the state of affairs as the TrueNat testing machine was not testing samples for Covid-19 since September 10, while the RT-PCR laboratory was only testing nearly 200-250 samples daily.

“The sampling kits for TrueNat machines are yet to be received. We received only 100 today(Friday) and we need more. For the RT-PCR lab, we require more human resources to ramp up testing. We would require about 12 lab technicians to undertake 750 tests per day,” an officer from MMG Hospital, who did not wish not to be named, said.

The district magistrate said that he has deputed additional district magistrate (executive) to make a work plan for the RT-PCR lab at the district hospital. “I have deputed the officer to prepare a work plan on the requirement of technicians and infrastructure which is needed to ramp up testing. Otherwise, our Covid-19 samples which are taken by the health department are being sent for testing to Noida. The nodal officer has directed that our RT-PCR laboratory should test at least 750 samples per day,” Pandey added.

Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, said two lab technicians were provided to the laboratory already.

“We will provide more technicians for the new laboratory. It is in our interest that the laboratory processes samples collected from the district. Otherwise, we have to send them to other districts. We have received approvals for hiring 20 more lab technicians, and the process for hiring them will start soon,” he added.

On Thursday, the nodal officer had directed the officials to test at least 6,000 daily apart from asking officials to trace and test workers employed in industrial units in case they have symptoms of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness.