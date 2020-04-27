Sections
Covid curfew: Ludhiana man dupes migrant labourers by offering to send them home, arrested

Collected Rs 10 each from nearly 100 labourers to help them board buses heading to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused conned the victims claiming he hand links that can help them travel to their native places. (HT File Photo)

Fraudsters are active even when the entire country is in the grip of coronavirus disease.

A conman in Ludhiana duped nearly 100 labourers on the pretext of helping them board buses to go back to their native places.

The accused has been identified as Dharminder of Atam Nagar, a school van driver by profession.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, SHO at the Model Town police station, said the police came to know that around 100 people had gathered at a spot near Dhuri Lines despite the curfew.



He added when the police reached the spot, they found Dharminder collecting Rs 10 from each labourer “to include their names in the list of people to be sent to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The police said, “The accused had told the labourers to gather at the spot as the government was sending labourers in buses and he could help them with his links. He had told them that they have to enrol themselves at the Atam Nagar police post and pay Rs 10 each for this.”

The inspector said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused.

