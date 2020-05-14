Covid curfew: Shops in Mohali to open from 7am to 6pm from May 15

So far, the curfew relaxation hours were 7am to 3pm. (HT File Photo)

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Thursday ordered that in accordance with the revised curfew relaxation hours declared by the state government with effect from May 15, shops and commercial establishments in the district can remain open from 7am to 6pm.

However, residents must avoid using vehicles. The timings were earlier 7am to 3pm.

Dayalan said the movement of persons will be allowed only to and from workplace from 7am - 7pm on producing ID card issued by the employer. Besides, nobody shall move about unnecessarily for non-essential work.

The timings of public dealing in banks will be 9am to 1pm.

Four-wheelers will be allowed with a maximum of two passengers besides the driver, while pillion riders on two-wheelers are not permitted.

Any violation will invite criminal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code.