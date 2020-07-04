Covid deaths in Delhi pass 3,000 but recovery rate also highest so far

New Delhi: With 55 deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recorded in Delhi on Saturday, the city’s toll crossed the 3,000 mark. The number of deaths due to the viral infection stood at 3,004, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government, with 26 “old cases” added to the cumulative number.

This puts the city’s care fatality rate to 3.09%.

Delhi had recorded its first death on March 13 — a 68-year-old woman from Janakpuri who got the infection from her son who had travelled to Switzerland, Japan, and Italy. From then, it took exactly two months for Delhi to record the first 100 deaths due to Covid-19, days after Delhi’s death audit committee started adding backlog deaths after a discrepancy in the cumulative state data and data from individual hospitals was highlighted.

Delhi crossed the 1,000-death mark on June 11, when the addition of 101 deaths took the city’s cumulative toll to 1085.

On Saturday, the city recorded 2,505 new cases of Covid-19 taking the cumulative total to 97,200. On the same day, 2,632 people recovered from the infection taking the number of people who have beaten the infection so far to 68,256.

This puts Delhi’s recovery rate at just over 70%.

Along with the increase in testing and reduced positivity rate, Delhi’s recovery rate has also increased – a positive indicator keeping the city’s total number of active cases or those living with the infection a constant between 25 and 26 thousand.

“This is the first time that the recovery rate of Covid-19 in Delhi has gone beyond 70%. Meaning 70% of the total number of patients have already recovered. Among the 97,200 patients, 68,256 have recovered. Positivity rate (meaning the number of people testing positive among those tested) is 10.58%, which had increased to 36.94%,” tweeted Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

With increased testing and more cases being detected in the city, the case fatality ratio has decreased over the last two weeks – the average case fatality ration recorded during the week ending on June 21 was 3.79%, and that during the week ending on June 28 was 3.32.

In the same time the average number of tests – both rapid antigen and RT-PCR – conducted in the city went up from 11,346 during the week ending on June 21 to 18,343 during the week ending on June 28.

During the current week, 20,325 samples were tested each day, with an average positivity rate – the number of people testing positive among those tested – of 11.7%. This had shot up to an average of 31.4% during the second week of June. The highest positivity rate – as referred to by the Deputy CM – was recorded on June 13.

“The efforts of 2 crore people of Delhi has showed results. Congratulations to all Delhi’s corona warriors as Delhi’s recovery rate has increased to over 70%. We all need to work harder to defeat corona,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday.