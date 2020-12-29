Covid impact: Too many tests, not enough learning, rue Ludhiana teachers

The state education department has decided to conduct exams for students of classes 6 to 10 again from January 4. The authorities have already prepared the subject-wise schedule. Tests will be conducted weekly for each subject. Meanwhile, teachers of different schools and teacher union members rued that they have already not had enough time to teach the students as exams had been going on since September and there was a need to conduct classes to clear their doubts.

In September this year, the authorities had conducted tests under the Punjab Achievement Survey to check the learning levels of students. They were held from September 21 to October 3. Then again, on October 18, 25, and 31, the higher authorities under the Punjab Achievement Survey conducted revision tests. From November 11, students of all classes appeared in the final tests held under the survey. The last examination was held for Class 10 students on November 20. After that, the authorities declared the December examination from the mid of the month for students of all classes. The students appeared in the last exam on December 24.

The teachers of government schools stated that testing is important to know the performance of students but there is a need to conduct classes for the students to clear their doubts so that they can enhance their performance in the final exams.

Amandeep Singh Dadahur, president of SSA/RMSA teachers’ union, Ludhiana, said, “Students are under a lot of pressure as they are appearing in exams every month. There is a need to open schools for middle, high, and senior secondary students so that proper classes can be conducted. Concept clarity and revision is necessary to improve students’ performance while conducting online exams is like giving an open book test which will not help them in the future.”

A teacher of a government school, who did not wish to be named, said, “I am a science teacher and am handling two classes 9 and 10. In the last four months, I have checked over 400 answer sheets per month and uploaded the marks online. I have also provided free coaching to the students preparing for the National Talent Search Exam for two months.”

“There is a need to make the students attend classes so that they can work on the weak areas and can understand the topics,” the teacher added.

Harjit Singh Bolari, president of Government School Lecturer Union, said, “Online education is an alternative of a textbook and not of a teacher. Testing is required to make the student get in touch with the syllabus, but at the same time, classes should be held for the students for doubt clearance. Earlier too, exams used to be conducted in September and December, but now due to the online mode, teachers have to put in a lot of time to evaluate the answer sheets.”