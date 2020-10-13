Covid loosens its deadly grip over Ludhiana

With 75 new infections in 24 hours, the number of active cases in the district stands at 447. (AP)

After wreaking havoc in the months of August and September, the Covid casualty graph is finally showing a downward trend.

As per the data shared by the health department, the first 100 deaths were recorded in 132 days but the next 100 deaths took merely 11 days. The virus reached its peak between mid-August to mid-September, claiming over 400 lives. However, after September 25, the contagion’s effect began to recede and the next 100 deaths were logged in 17 days.

When contacted, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that it has been observed that deaths and even infections have been steadily decreasing in the district. “But that’s no reason to be complacent. In Delhi, it was witnessed that once the cases went down, people became careless and the cases shot up again,” he said.

He urged people to continue observing distancing, wear mask in public and wash hands frequently.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said the number of Covid recoveries is also increasing day by day. He informed that on Monday, four patients lost their lives. Three of them were from Ludhiana while one was from Jammu & Kashmir.

The dead include a 57-year-old woman Bharat Nagar, a 77-year-old male from Dugri Phase-1 and a 71-year-old male from New Subash Nagar. The district’s yoll now stands at 802.

With 75 new infections in 24 hours, the number of active cases in the district stands at 447.