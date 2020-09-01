Sections
Home / Cities / Covid+ Ludhiana boy beats deadly complication after 14 days on ventilator

Covid+ Ludhiana boy beats deadly complication after 14 days on ventilator

Was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare condition associated with Covid-19, after complaints of fever, breathing difficulties and low blood pressure.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 10-year-old Covid-positive boy has recovered after battling a rare complication associated with the disease and remaining on ventilator support for 14 days.

The child was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) with complaints of fever, breathing difficulties and low blood pressure.

After being found positive for Covid-19, he was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare condition where different organs can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin and eyes.

During the course of treatment, the patient developed respiratory failure, and needed ventilator support and medicines to maintain the blood pressure. But, with timely intervention, he was able to recover and discharged in a stable condition.



Dr Siddharth Bhargava, associate professor at the hospital’s department of paediatrics, said MIS-C can become rapidly fatal if not recognised and treated in time.

Many children may initially develop abdominal symptoms like diarrhoea, stomachache, vomiting, fatigue, blood-shot eyes, rashes, and later emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, chest pain, followed by low blood pressure and heart failure.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor in the medicine department, said there should be no delay in diagnosis of other symptoms in children with Covid-19.

The child’s parents thanked the doctors for his recovery and taking good care of him.

