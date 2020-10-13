Sections
Covid monitors to check compliance of guidelines during Dussehra celebrations in Punjab

As per the guidelines, gatherings for Dussehra festivities can be permitted beyond the limit of 100 persons outside containment zones subject to certain conditions.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:41 IST

By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As the festive season is around the corner, the Punjab home department on Tuesday issued detailed guidelines for Ramleela and Dussehra celebrations.

Covid monitors will be deputed to keep a constant check on safety practices and only a limited number of people will be allowed at an event.

The organising committees across various districts of the state who have sought permission to conduct celebrations will be apprised of the guidelines and if found violating norms, punitive action will be taken, said Ludhiana commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal.

As per the guidelines, gatherings for Dussehra festivities can be permitted beyond the limit of 100 persons outside containment zones subject to certain conditions. “In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/space in the view, with the permission of the district magistrate and with strict observance of social distancing, wearing of masks, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser, the festivities can be permitted beyond the limit of 100 persons,” read the guidelines.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity is allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons.

“It is mandatory to depute Covid monitors who will keep guard at all times during Dussehra celebrations on October 25 and ensure the guidelines are strictly adhered to. These Covid monitors are to be deputed by the respective organising committees,” said Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, adding that while the process of granting permissions will begin on October 14, residents are appealed to remain watchful as the pandemic is still not over.

