Covid outbreak: Thane adds 74 new containment zones
The containment zones in Thane have increased in the past two weeks, with Covid cases in the city reaching 2,172. Seventy-four new containment zones were added, taking the total to 235.The maximum...
The containment zones in Thane have increased in the past two weeks, with Covid cases in the city reaching 2,172. Seventy-four new containment zones were added, taking the total to 235.
The maximum number of zones is in Mumbra ward followed by Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar, Naupada-Kopri and Wagale Estate – all slum areas.
Thane had only 300 cases on May 1. The Thane Municipal Corporation claimed that the increase is because of increase in testing.
A TMC official said, “There are 39 containment zones in Mumbra, 35 in Naupada-Kopri, 33 in Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar and 27 in Majiwada Manpada.”