Covid patient jumps off hospital building in Ludhiana, critical

In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old Covid-19 patient jumped off the first floor of Bhagwan Ram Charitable Hospital on Daresi Road on Sunday afternoon. The patient was rushed to the civil hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

The victim, a resident of Sawroop Nagar in Salem Tabri, was admitted in the hospital after he complained of liver problem three days ago. On Saturday, the family was told that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

His wife said that he had been stressed ever since he got the news and the rising hospital bills had also got him worried.

She added that to meet the exorbitant medical expenses, the family had sold their newly purchased motorcycle on Saturday.

Incident caught on video

The patient, who was kept in the isolation ward of the hospital, allegedly broke open the glass window to jump. Some passersby, who saw him, began filming the incident and also kept urging him to not jump. However, he did not pay heed. He is said to have received injuries on his face and head.

As per information, the patient is as a freelance photographer.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that he was getting details of the incident and further action will be taken after receiving the detail report of the matter.