Home / Cities / Covid patient kills self at Thane hospital

Covid patient kills self at Thane hospital

A 70-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly died by suicide on Sunday at a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Covid hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. He was admitted in...

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT correspondent,

A 70-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly died by suicide on Sunday at a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Covid hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. He was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and his condition was stable, said civic officials. Kapurbawdi police are investigating the matter.

The deceased, uncle of a Thane-based BJP corporator, was admitted to the hospital four days ago and was shifted to ICU after he developed breathlessness.

S Patil, crime inspector, Kapurbawdi police station, said, “The patient was on ventilator support as he had breathing problems. There were eight other patients in the ICU. Around 3.15pm when doctors did the routine check-up, he was normal. Doctors said his health was improving. However, around 3.30pm two ward boys found him lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor. We have registered an accidental death report and sent body to the civil hospital for post-mortem.”



Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner of TMC, confirmed the incident. “The patient tested positive four days ago. Though he was in ICU, his condition was stable. He died around 3.30pm.”

