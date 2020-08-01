Sections
Home / Cities / Covid patient who escaped from Dombivli hospital found dead near creek

Covid patient who escaped from Dombivli hospital found dead near creek

A 53-year-old patient who ran away from the Savlaram sports complex Covid hospital in Dombivli on Thursday morning and was found dead along the Dombivli creek the same evening. The...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:40 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A 53-year-old patient who ran away from the Savlaram sports complex Covid hospital in Dombivli on Thursday morning and was found dead along the Dombivli creek the same evening. The patient had earlier been treated for Covid-19 and discharged from the hospital after testing negative. However, he was re-admitted after he suffered from breathlessness on July 29.

Manpada police had earlier filed a missing person’s report, which was later registered as a suicide at Vishnunagar police station.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) informed that the deceased, a resident of Motagaon Thakurli, had been admitted to the hospital the first time on July 20 and was discharged on July 27. He was re-admitted on July 29.

“The deceased suffered from breathlessness after being discharged and was re-admitted on Wednesday. On Thursday around 7am, he called up his friend and left the hospital. He left the phone at the hospital. Meanwhile, his family was trying to contact him,” said an officer from Manpada police station.



When the family called the hospital, the staff were clueless as to the patient’s whereabouts. “A missing person’s case was registered, and the family told us that he often visited the creek, which is near his home. We found the body along the Dombivli creek and suspect he died by suicide,” said RN Munagekar, senior inspector, Vishnunagar police station.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said, “The doctors who were on duty on Thursday realised that he was missing, and his family too was unaware of his whereabouts. Police are investigating the matter.”

Epidemic officer of KDMC Paan Patil said that a probe will be started to find out how the patient escaped from the hospital. “Patients admitted to Covid hospitals have uniforms to identify them. We will investigate how the patient escaped.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1.6 crore sanitary pads sold at subsidised rates under Asmita Yojana: Maharashtra govt to HC
Aug 01, 2020 00:49 IST
2 more arrested for threatening comedienne
Aug 01, 2020 00:48 IST
Ex-Union home secretary Ram Pradhan, who chaired 26/11 Mumbai attacks probe panel, dies at 92
Aug 01, 2020 00:46 IST
Maharashtra Congress questions appointment of chief electoral officer, he rubbishes claims
Aug 01, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.