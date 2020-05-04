Covid patients at Ludhiana civil hospital decry poor facilities

During Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains’ visit to the hospital, the patients conveyed their problems to him through the window of the isolation ward. (HT FILE)

Patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus at the Ludhiana civil hospital claimed that they are not getting good food, warm water or other basic facilities at the hospital.

Bains even went live on social media while interacting with the patients. The patients expressed that they are finding sand particles in the food, they are not being provided with warm water and there is no facility of steam inhalation.

One patient also complained that the washrooms are in a poor condition.

Bains assured the patients that he will provide good food and even ginger tea to the patients so that they can recover faster. He also talked to senior medical officer Geeta Kataria to ensure that the patients get a good diet and all better facilities while staying in isolation wards.