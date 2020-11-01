Sections
Covid: Pinjore man succumbs, 145 test positive in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh and Mohali reported 61 cases each, while 23 people tested positive in Panchkula

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:33 IST

By HT Chandigarh,

A 51-year-old man from Pinjore succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking Panchkula district’s death toll to 114. Meanwhile, 23 people tested positive for the virus.

The district has recorded 7,173 cases so far, of which 210 are still active. As many as 6,849 (95.5%) patients have been cured and discharged.

The neighbouring Chandigarh and Mohali districts reported no fatality, though 61 fresh cases each surfaced on Sunday.

In Chandigarh, 14,476 people have tested positive so far, of whom 13,632 (94.2%) have recovered, including 81 discharged on Sunday. While 226 patients have died, 618 remain hospitalised or in home isolation.

The infection count has climbed to 12,440 in Mohali district, of which 566 cases are still active.

With 78 more people being discharged, the number of recoveries has reached 11,647 (93.6%). As many as 237 people have died so far.

