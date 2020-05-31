Covid positive cases in Kalyan touches 980

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and one death. The death toll in the city is 28. The city has recorded 980 positive cases till now.

A 46-year-old man from Kalyan (East) died on Thursday. His Covid test report on Saturday showed he was infected, said KDMC health department officials. The man was admitted to Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli on May 25 and he died on Thursday.

Out of the 980 cases, 312 are from Kalyan (East). Out of the newly recorded 38 cases, 23 of them are from Kalyan (East).

Several cases were reported from areas such as Anandwadi, Kolsewadi, Karpewadi, Katemanivali and Chinchpada. Anandwadi, which has several chawls, has recored around 26 cases till date, as per the health officials of KDMC.

“We have been recording more cases from Kalyan (East) these days. Our team is conducting a survey there and isolating suspected cases,”said the officer.

KDMC will open a testing lab at Gauripada under public-private partnership. The civic body has tied up with Krsnaa Diagnostics, Pune, to set up a lab. Presently, the civic body sends samples to Haffkine Institute for Training, Research and Testing in Parel, Mumbai. It can only send around 60 swabs a day to the institute. With its own lab, more tests can be conducted.

“The test report will not be delayed. More tests can be conducted in a day, thus giving a clearer picture of the spread of disease in Kalyan-Dombivli,” said Vinita Rane, mayor, KDMC.