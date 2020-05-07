Sections
Covid positive cases in Navi Mumbai touch 440

Navi Mumbai recorded 45 Covid positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 440.This was the second highest single-day spike in the city.Cases in Navi Mumbai have doubled in just seven...

Updated: May 07, 2020 00:02 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai recorded 45 Covid positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 440.

This was the second highest single-day spike in the city.

Cases in Navi Mumbai have doubled in just seven days with 126 cases being reported in just three days.

The Covid positive cases had touched 206 on April 29. It touched 314 on May 3 and on May 6, the figure reached 440.



Twenty-three of the cases are reported to be from either from APMC market or related to those working in the market. There are 96 containment zones in the city.

Almost 90% of the cases being reported in Navi Mumbai presently are from those working in Mumbai or their families and APMC related which too has visitors from Mumbai, said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

It has decided to provide accommodation in the city to those working in its health department but living in Mumbai and other neighbouring cities such as Thane and Kalyan.

Navi Mumbai mayor Jaywant Sutar said, “Those working in NMMC hospitals or health department but living outside NMMC jurisdiction will be provided accommodation by NMMC. Hotels, lodges , schools and also vacant flats can be used to provide them accommodation. There are various state Bhavans here which can be used to accommodate them.”

