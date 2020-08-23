Sections
Covid positive murder accused escapes from Ambala hospital

Covid positive murder accused escapes from Ambala hospital

Found missing on Sunday morning with hospital room’s window grille broken

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

A murder accused, who had tested positive for Covid-19, fled from a hospital in Ambala on Sunday morning.

“Lucky Kumar of Rohtak was arrested for a murder in Panchkula. He was under police remand when he tested positive on August 8. Later, he was sent to judicial custody to Ambala Central Jail on August 11. As the jail authorities refused to accept him due to his infection, he was admitted at Mission Philadelphia Hospital near Arya Chowk the same day,” said Sunil Kumar, in-charge, Baldev Nagar police station.

Complainant Ram Kumar, who along with another cop was guarding the room where Lucky was admitted, told the police that they had been keeping a watch on Lucky and another positive suspect admitted in the same room since August 14.

“The hospital gates usually close by 9.30pm. Both were in bed at 11.30pm on Saturday. But the next morning around 5.30am, Rakesh was missing and the grille of a window was broken. We immediately informed the local police,” said Ram Kumar, who is posted in Panchkula.



On his complaint, a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act was registered in the afternoon.

