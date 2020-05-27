Covid positive shelter home patients never brought to us: AIIMS

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that none of the 20 patients, who were found positive at the night shelter outside the hospital, were ever taken to the emergency department and that they were taken to different hospitals by officers of the District Surveillance Unit (DSU) and Integrated Disease Surveillance Unit.

The hospital, in a status report, told the court that since the patients were not brought to them, they could not have been tested for the virus and subsequently admitted there. It said that out of the 20, six patients admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute were shifted to the Jhajjar campus after a call from the DSU.

The court was hearing a plea by a lawyer Karan Seth through his advocate Arjun Sayal, who sought better facilities for outstation patients who have been residing in the night shelter outside the hospital.

Another petitioner, Rachna Malik, through her advocate Vaibhav Pratap Singh, had conducted an inspection on the last date after the court issued immediate action.

The court, on the last date, had sought to know from the authorities as to why the patients had been sent to far off hospitals such as LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute when they were being treated here.

AIIMS said the hospital had been treating Covid-19 patients and has a total 1,500 patients till now.

According to advocate Sayal, the Delhi government counsel said the patients could not be shifted to AIIMS Delhi because it is inaccessible. A detailed court order on the hearing is yet to be uploaded on the official website.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), told the court that due to the summer season, there was an issue of less pressure in the water pipeline and hence water jars of 20 litres capacity was supplied to meet drinking water needs.

The board said the existing booster pump had now been replaced with a new one to increase the water pressure. Two water coolers of 150 litres capacity with water purifier systems had been installed at the night shelter.

The court was informed toilets and bathrooms are cleaned and sanitised regularly by the shelter management agency’s sanitation staff. The infrastructure maintenance work has been carried out by the civil and electrical engineering divisions of DUSIB.