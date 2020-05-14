Sections
Covid positive woman delivers healthy baby, recovers

A 35-year-old Covid patient, who was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on May 8. The woman had tested positive in her 36th week of her pregnancy.Dr Manjiri...

Updated: May 14, 2020 21:10 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

A 35-year-old Covid patient, who was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on May 8.

The woman had tested positive in her 36th week of her pregnancy.

Dr Manjiri Mehta, department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, said, “At 36 weeks, the patient was due on May 9. But we had to perform a Caesarean Section on May 8. The patient delivered a healthy baby weighing 3kg.”

After the delivery, both mother and child were tested. Both tested negative for Covid-19 and were discharged on May 12.



