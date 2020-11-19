Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Covid protocols for Chhath Puja, Gurpurab

Covid protocols for Chhath Puja, Gurpurab

The Gurugram administration on Thursday issued orders on Covid-19 protocols to be followed during the Chhath Puja on Friday and Gurpurab on November 30.The instructions, which...

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Gurugram administration on Thursday issued orders on Covid-19 protocols to be followed during the Chhath Puja on Friday and Gurpurab on November 30.

The instructions, which range from ensuring social distancing among devotees, taking mandatory temperature checks of people entering religious places, ensuring effective crowd control, and sanitisation of surfaces, among others, draws heavily from the administration’s protocol released on August 11 this year, concerning the opening of religious places. Enforcement has been assigned to the police department, along with respective SHOs.

“As Covid-19 is not only persisting, but there is a surge in cases day-by-day... preventive and precautionary measures need to be taken in the interest of public health,” stated the order. Related instructions were issued to “Chhatt Pooja management” and Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in Gurugram.

Gururgram police commissioner, KK Rao, said on Thursday, “We have received the order. Since most devotees come to Sheetla Mata Mandir on Chhatt Puja, we are going to deploy about 700 personnel in two shifts around the temple and on Sheetla Mata Mandir road. Action will be taken against anyone found without a mask or not following instructions. Similar deployment will also happen on Gurpurab, where needed.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 01:43 IST
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Nov 20, 2020 00:17 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Nov 20, 2020 01:32 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: PAU employees stage sit-in outside V-C office
Nov 20, 2020 02:13 IST
Facebook tagged 167 million user posts for Covid-19 misinformation
Nov 20, 2020 02:13 IST
Ludhiana: Deceased factory worker’s wife gets EPF benefits in record time
Nov 20, 2020 02:09 IST
Ludhiana: Farmers, industry body join hands to fight stubble trouble
Nov 20, 2020 02:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.