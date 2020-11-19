Covid protocols for Chhath Puja, Gurpurab

The Gurugram administration on Thursday issued orders on Covid-19 protocols to be followed during the Chhath Puja on Friday and Gurpurab on November 30.

The instructions, which range from ensuring social distancing among devotees, taking mandatory temperature checks of people entering religious places, ensuring effective crowd control, and sanitisation of surfaces, among others, draws heavily from the administration’s protocol released on August 11 this year, concerning the opening of religious places. Enforcement has been assigned to the police department, along with respective SHOs.

“As Covid-19 is not only persisting, but there is a surge in cases day-by-day... preventive and precautionary measures need to be taken in the interest of public health,” stated the order. Related instructions were issued to “Chhatt Pooja management” and Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in Gurugram.

Gururgram police commissioner, KK Rao, said on Thursday, “We have received the order. Since most devotees come to Sheetla Mata Mandir on Chhatt Puja, we are going to deploy about 700 personnel in two shifts around the temple and on Sheetla Mata Mandir road. Action will be taken against anyone found without a mask or not following instructions. Similar deployment will also happen on Gurpurab, where needed.”