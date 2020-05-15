Covid quarantine: Hotels identified in Mohali for people returning from abroad

Passengers found symptomatic at the airport will be taken to a hospital or appropriate quarantine centre. (HT File Photo)

The district administration has identified hotels and motels where Indian nationals returning from abroad via various airports in the region will be quarantined.

The hotels will charge daily tariff and food as per the rates fixed by the office of the district magistrate.

A nodal officer, appointed for the purpose, will monitor the process. Helpdesks will be set up at the airports itself, where passengers will be informed about the hotels available for quarantine. The passengers will then be transported to the hotels picked by them.

Medical teams deputed by the civil surgeon will screen all passengers at the entry points, and any symptomatic patients will be taken to hospitals or appropriate quarantine centres.

The passengers from other districts arriving in Mohali via the Chandigarh International Airport will be sent to their respective districts and the deputy commissioners will be informed.

Mohali residents arriving via the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will report to the Palm Resort in Dera Bassi where they will be informed about the quarantine hotels by the helpdesks. Those coming through the Amritsar airport will report at the Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan in Sector 76, Mohali.

Passengers unable to pay for hotels will be taken to the quarantine facility at Chandigarh University in Gharuan or another appropriate facility. While the stay here will be free, meal expenses will be borne by the passenger.

Details of all such passengers will be sent to the Covid cell set up at state/district level.