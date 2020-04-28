Covid recoveries in city cross 1,000-mark

Sections
New Delhi: The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the city crossed the 1,000 mark, with 201 recovering from the infection on Tuesday. On the same day, 206 new cases were reported...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:21 IST

By Anonna Dutt,

New Delhi: The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the city crossed the 1,000 mark, with 201 recovering from the infection on Tuesday. On the same day, 206 new cases were reported from the city, taking the total number of cases to 3,314.

Around 67% of all infections are among those younger 50. However, that age group accounts for only 18.5% of deaths.

No deaths have been recorded in Delhi for three days in a row. So far, 54 people have died of the infection in Delhi.

Of the 2,182 active cases, 693 are admitted to hospitals, with 53 people in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators. Other than that, 788 people with mild symptoms have been admitted to seven Covid Care Centres in the city and 121 with moderate symptoms requiring more care to the two Covid Health Centres.



Over 3,400 samples were collected for testing on Tuesday, with 3,295 pending for testing at the laboratories.

