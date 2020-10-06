Covid recovery rate crosses 80% mark in J&K

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed the 80% mark on Tuesday for the first time since the infections had soared in the region.

As against 738 fresh infections, as many as 1,706 people recovered from the virus and were discharged on Tuesday. This takes the overall recoveries to 65,496, which account for a recovery rate of 81.3 %, which is the highest so far.

Officials said that 16 fatalities took the death toll to 1,268 in J&K while the total Covid-19 cases reached 80,476.

They added that 448 people tested positive in Kashmir while 561 recovered from the virus. In Jammu division, 290 fresh infections were reported, while 1,145 people were discharged after recovery.

Since September 21, the recovery rate has improved and the number of daily infections has dipped. Between September 21 and 30, as many as 15,132 patients were discharged against 11,080 fresh infections. Similarly in October so far, 8,542 patients have been cured as against 5,406 fresh infections.

October is witnessing a decrease in the average number of daily cases after September recorded the highest of 37,372 cases at a daily average of 1,245 cases.

Of total cases, 40,994 people have recovered in Kashmir and 24,502 in Jammu, so far. At present, there are 13,712 active cases in J&K. Total tests conducted in the UT so far have reached 17.41 lakh.

Meanwhile, officials said that 16 more people succumbed to the disease in the UT — eight each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. With this, the number of total deaths has reached 1,268 — 873 in Kashmir and 395 in Jammu.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 91, followed by 31 in Kishtwar.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 183 more people tested positive, followed by Pulwama at 55.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 15,835 cases and 307 deaths. Jammu is at number two with 14,778 cases and 206 deaths.

Till date, 5.98 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 25,624 in home quarantine, 13,712 in isolation, and 47,457 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.10 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.