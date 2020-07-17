Covid situation changing colleges to fully go online for FY admissions

Pune: Following the declaration of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 results on Thursday, colleges in and around Pune have started the admission process for first year graduation courses. Many prominent colleges are going online and have received good response from students.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar said, “The HSC results were declared online at 1 pm and we uploaded the admission process notice for various graduation courses on college website at 12.30 pm itself. We have set July 30 as the last date to fill form and the process is online and soft copy of state board result will be accepted. We have decided to conduct the whole admission process online, from form filling, verification of documents to fee payment, because of the coronavirus situation.”

Modern College and others have formed an “admission committee” as per the guidelines given by Savitribai Phule Pune University [SPPU] for smooth conduct of admission process. A post of admission coordinator is created to ensure effective coordination between colleges and students.

Dilip Sheth, principal, Sir Parshuram Bhau College [SP College] said, “We have started the admission process and students will be filling the merit form. We will conduct the entire admission process online for the first time, after July 25. Earlier, we used to accept forms online and students had to physically submit documents for verification and fee payment. We have conducted Class 12, second and third year graduation admissions totally online in the past.”

Students are finding online admission process easy and safe. Aaditya Sanap, who passed HSC from Science stream said, “I am seeking admission to Fergusson or Symbiosis. The online admission process is the best way in the light of virus situation and lockdown. I have applied online to several colleges.”