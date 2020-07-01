Covid test not mandatory to admit pregnant women in hospitals: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that a prior Covid-19 test was not mandatory for admitting pregnant women in hospitals for in-patient intervention, including surgery and deliveries, and in emergency situations, treatment would not be denied for want of test results.

It told a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that the test can be conducted simultaneously with the treatment and if the result is positive, the pregnant woman would ideally be transferred to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital for further management.

The government said it had “expanded” the use of rapid antigen testing at hospitals to ensure the availability of results in a short time and this will address difficulties being faced by people/patients, including pregnant women.

“….prior Covid-19 test is not mandatory and in emergent situations, treatment must not be denied for want of Covid-19 test results. However, a pregnant woman if found positive on testing is ideally to be transferred to dedicated Covid-19 hospitals for further management,” the Delhi government told the court while hearing a plea by lawyer who said test results of pregnant women should be given priority.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in its response filed through central government’s standing counsel Vivek Goyal, said it had issued guidelines for the management of pregnant women during the pandemic and there were no restrictions for testing pregnant women for Covid-l9 symptoms.

Goyal, during the hearing, said ICMR cannot decide which category of patients should be given priority in testing.

The Delhi government, in its response, said it was trying its best to make available Covid-19 testing across all sections of the population with possible and justified prioritisation.

The lawyer representing the Delhi government sought more time to file an affidavit on giving priority to tests of pregnant women. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on July 8.