Sections
Home / Cities / Covid test: PMC follows ICMR not state guidelines for pregnant women

Covid test: PMC follows ICMR not state guidelines for pregnant women

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked private hospitals not to make Covid-19 (coronavirus) test mandatory for patients undergoing emergency surgeries, including deliveries.According to...

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:07 IST

By Yogesh Joshi and Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked private hospitals not to make Covid-19 (coronavirus) test mandatory for patients undergoing emergency surgeries, including deliveries.

According to municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, some private hospitals are subjecting patients to Covid test before emergency surgeries.

“Hospitals could be doing it for health reasons as doctors and nursing staff are at high risk of getting infected, but Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) test protocol clearly states no test is required,” said Gaikwad.

As per the state government order, which Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is following, all pregnant women from containment areas, including asymptomatic ones likely to deliver in the next five days, should be tested.



PMC, however, has yet to take a call on this, said Gaikwad.

As per the most recent testing protocol issued by ICMR on May 18, emergency procedure should not be delayed for asymptomatic patients in the absence of Covid test.

“No emergency procedures, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of test,” reads clause number nine of ICMR protocol. The clause further states that sample can be sent for testing in case patient has Covid symptoms.

“We have already started implementing this protocol in Pune and have informed private hospitals,” said Gaikwad.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health chief, said, “The guidelines include testing of all symptomatic individuals with international travel history in last 14 days. We are testing as per the guidelines sent to us by ICMR on May 18 and there are no changes in it. The guidelines include testing of all symptomatic individuals with international travel history in last 14 days, and symptomatic health care workers and contacts of laboratory confirmed cases should be tested. All patients of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), all symptomatic people within hotspots and containment zones and hospitalised patients who develop symptoms should be tested. And no emergency procedures, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of test.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Get medical treatments on No Cost EMIs from Bajaj Finserv’s top multi-speciality partner hospitals
May 28, 2020 19:45 IST
Delhi govt schools to distribute books among students till class 8
May 28, 2020 19:39 IST
Pune has a strategy to slash Covid-19 death rate: Monitor senior citizens
May 28, 2020 19:38 IST
Twinkle calls Akshay out for forgetting her in PadMan tweet, see his reply
May 28, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.