Covid testing for safer Navratras begins in Panchkula

Two days ago, Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, too, had directed the officials to constitute teams to test devotees visiting the two temples. (HT FILE)

To ensure a safe Navratras that begin on October 17, the district health department has started conducting Covid-19 testing of the staff at Mata Mansa Devi, Panchkula, and Kali Mata Temple in Kalka.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said that 100 staffers of Mata Mansa Devi temple were tested on Saturday, and in the coming days, the entire staff of Kali Mata Temple will also be tested.

“It will not be possible to test every visitor, but teams will be deployed and random sampling will be conducted. Persons with symptoms will be identified and their tests will be conducted,” she said.

Two days ago, Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, too, had directed the officials to constitute teams to test devotees visiting the two temples.

MS Yadav, CEO of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said: “The Board has been facilitating online darshans since June 8 and even during Navratras, devotees will have to obtain an e-token from the website.”

He said the number of devotees has increased from 4,500 to 11,000 a day. “Only those with online registration will be allowed to enter. No offerings will be allowed. The temple will give its own parshad. Also, masks, social distancing will remain mandatory.”