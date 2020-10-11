Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Covid testing for safer Navratras begins in Panchkula

Covid testing for safer Navratras begins in Panchkula

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said that 100 staffers of Mata Mansa Devi temple were tested on Saturday, and in the coming days, the entire staff of Kali Mata Temple will also be tested

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Two days ago, Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, too, had directed the officials to constitute teams to test devotees visiting the two temples. (HT FILE)

To ensure a safe Navratras that begin on October 17, the district health department has started conducting Covid-19 testing of the staff at Mata Mansa Devi, Panchkula, and Kali Mata Temple in Kalka.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said that 100 staffers of Mata Mansa Devi temple were tested on Saturday, and in the coming days, the entire staff of Kali Mata Temple will also be tested.

“It will not be possible to test every visitor, but teams will be deployed and random sampling will be conducted. Persons with symptoms will be identified and their tests will be conducted,” she said.

Two days ago, Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, too, had directed the officials to constitute teams to test devotees visiting the two temples.

MS Yadav, CEO of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said: “The Board has been facilitating online darshans since June 8 and even during Navratras, devotees will have to obtain an e-token from the website.”

He said the number of devotees has increased from 4,500 to 11,000 a day. “Only those with online registration will be allowed to enter. No offerings will be allowed. The temple will give its own parshad. Also, masks, social distancing will remain mandatory.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Oct 10, 2020 23:55 IST
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Oct 10, 2020 23:40 IST
Verifying authenticity of video claiming jawans have non-bulletproof vehicles: CRPF
Oct 11, 2020 00:02 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals face off in battle of equals
Oct 11, 2020 00:31 IST
Island in Maine sees birth of baby born for first time in 90 years since 1927
Oct 11, 2020 00:29 IST
PGIMER to recruit 80 more faculty members in 30 departments by year end
Oct 11, 2020 00:27 IST
MI Predicted XI vs DC: Rohit Sharma might make one change in middle-order
Oct 11, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.