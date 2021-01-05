Covid vaccination in J&K: 1.6 lakh healthcare workers, 7 lakh frontliners to get priority

Even as the dry run for much-awaited Covid vaccine began in Jammu, Srinagar and Kulgam on January 2, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is yet to specify the date for immunisation across 20 districts.

However, the UT administration will accord priority to healthcare workers followed by frontline workers and then those above 50 years of age.

Financial commissioner of health and medical education in Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo said, “We will start vaccination as and when we get directions from the Union government. As of now, no specific date has been given to us.”

“First 1.6 lakh health care workers in J&K will be vaccinated followed by 7 lakh frontline workers. Thereafter, around 20 lakh people who are above 50 years of age in the UT will be covered.”

The financial commissioner, however, said it was not known as to when the vaccine will be made available in J&K.

On Saturday, the dry run for Covid vaccination was conducted in three districts — Srinagar, Jammu and Kulgam. Dulloo inaugurated and monitored the sessions of vaccine administration to the beneficiaries at the selected sites.

He said all protocols were strictly followed in all three districts adding that three rooms — waiting, vaccination and observation — designated for vaccination were set up as per the guidelines.