Covid waste becomes a health hazard in Pune as hsg societies mix it with regular waste in absence of guidelines

Pune: Lack of awareness on Covid waste segregation by those advised home quarantine is posing a risk of infection to waste pickers in the city, said health activists and citizen groups.

The activists cite lack of policy or standard operating procedure (SOP) for households and residential societies as one of the main reasons for spreading virus fears among those who collect waste.

Dhairyashil Vandekar, president, Vithalrao Vandekar Foundation, has petitioned Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to issue SOP on handling Covid waste for households and residential societies at the earliest.

“Patients with mild symptoms or no symptoms are being home quarantined for various reasons, including shortage of hospital beds. However, it is seen that many of those under home isolation are unaware that Covid waste is to be treated as biomedical waste and PMC has put in a place a separate mechanism to handle the waste. This lack of knowledge may result in such biomedical waste being handled by waste pickers, and along with their contacts, being susceptible to the deadly virus,” stated Vandekar in his petition.

Vivek Velankar, a health and civic activist, said that in the absence of specific guidelines, cases of non-segregation of Covid waste are being reported. “PMC must educate housing societies, waste pickers and fine violators as public health is at stake due to the spread of the contagion,” he said.

The activists cite cases where masks and gloves of Covid patients are being dumped with regular dry waste in the absence of guidelines.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, Pune Municipal Corporation’s solid waste management head and joint commissioner, said his department is handling the additional load of Covid waste being generated by home quarantined patients. He said a designated team with 15 vehicles at its disposal is collecting this waste.

“We are addressing the complaints regarding non-segregation of waste in residential societies,” said Molak.

Citizen activist Sonali Patil of Katraj Citizens Committee said, “PMC must collect Covid waste from residential societies on a daily basis, which is not happening in some areas. Residents should also act responsibility and segregate waste.”

Box

Activists bat for awareness

Briefing of isolation protocol of home quarantined patients and other house members by PMC within 6 hours of the patient being home quarantined

The patient be provided with waste disposal kit, including colour coded double layered waste bags

Detailed specific SOP/guidelines by PMC with regard to disinfecting, handling and management of Covid waste by households, residential societies in coordination with PMC

Chairperson, secretary and members of societies should be made responsible for strict adherence of SOPs

Display of information by societies about a home-quarantined patient staying in the building to forewarn delivery boys, SWaCH waste pickers, milk and newspaper delivery agents and visitors.

Name and contact numbers of ward officials along with other officers responsible for collection of Covid waste must be displayed on society’s notice board