Home / Cities / Covid+ woman goes missing from AIIMS

Covid+ woman goes missing from AIIMS

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman allegedlry went missing after testing positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at AIIMS on October 18, police said on Wednesday, adding that her...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman allegedlry went missing after testing positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at AIIMS on October 18, police said on Wednesday, adding that her husband is also missing after filing a missing person’s complaint a day later.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and teams have been formed to trace the missing couple, they said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the man filed the police complaint on October 19. He told the police that his wife went missing from the hospital after she was tested positive for Covid-19 and the AIIMS staff asked her to get herself admitted to the dedicated Covid facility. However, during the enquiry, police found the woman had left the hospital and reached her rented home in Zamrudpur in south Delhi, about which the husband knew, said the DCP.

“The woman then left for her parental home in Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Despite knowing her whereabouts, her husband approached the police and cooked up the story. But when we found that he was lying, he also fled,” said DCP Thakur.

A case has been registered under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) at the Greater Kailash Police Station.

Thakur said that the man worked as a housekeeping staff in a restaurant.

