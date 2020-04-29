Sections
Cows fight for survival as Chandigarh’s Sector 45 gaushala faces fodder shortage amid lockdown

The cow shelter is run by a non-government organisation (NGO), Gauri Shanker Sewa Dal, from the past 10 years and is dependent on donations from visitors

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 05:00 IST

By Rachna Verma, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Presently, the shelter hosts more than 1,000 cows and for each cow, around 25kg fodder, including 15kg green grass and 10kg dry grass, is required per day. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With reduced footfall and donations amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the gaushala at Sector 45 in Chandigarh is facing acute fodder shortage. The depleting stocks have posed a threat to the survival of the bovines.

The vice-president of the NGO, who manages the cow shelter, Vinod Kumar, said due to the lockdown, there had been a sharp decline in the footfall of visitors which has resulted in fiscal crunch.

Also, people used to bring green fodder to feed the cows,” he added.



He said around 40 labourers who worked in the shelter were also dependent on donations for their wages.

Kumar added, “As few villages of Punjab have completely banned the entry and exit of people, we are unable to contact the fodder suppliers, and new suppliers are selling the fodder on higher rates. However, presently we are borrowing the fodder. But we need to clear the dues after lockdown.”

He said they will need the support of administration and people.

Presently, the shelter hosts more than 1,000 cows and for each cow, around 25kg fodder, including 15kg green grass and 10kg dry grass, is required per day which brings the total cost to around Rs 70, 000.

Despite several attempts, the municipal corporation commissioner KK Yadav could not be contacted for comments.

