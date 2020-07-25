Sections
Cows stolen from dairy farm; carcass found

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:46 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Seven cows and four calves were stolen from a dairy farm in Panvel on Friday. The farm owner saw a carcass while he looking for his missing cattle in the morning, following which he filed a complaint. The police suspect the cattle were stolen for slaughter.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Wahal area of Panvel. The complainant, Kashinath Bhagat, 52, owned 18 cattle including some calves and kept them in a cowshed near his house.

On Friday morning, when Bhagat went to collect milk, he realised some of the cows and calves were missing. He noticed that someone had cut the ropes with which the cattle were tied. Then, he along with his brother looked for the cows in their vicinity.

“Around 500 metres away from the shed, they found a group of dogs huddled together eating from a pile of bloodied carcass. The men also found cow feed with the carcass, which confirmed it was from their cattle. Someone had slaughtered the animals and dumped the intestines there,” said an officer from Panvel police station.



Following Bhagat’s complaint, the police registered a case of theft and slaughter of cows against unknown persons.

