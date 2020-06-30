CP traders allege NDMC harassing in name of fine for illegal ads

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has asked the traders in Connaught Place to pay penalty for “illegal” advertisements outside their shops, prompting charges by the traders that the civic body was harassing them.

The traders said that the civic body had earlier this month issued a notice and said that as per the Delhi Outdoor Advertisement Policy 2017, the traders will have to pay penalty for “unauthorised” advertisement in the market.

A notice issued by NDMC said, “All advertisements in NDMC area are governed by Delhi Outdoor Advertisement Policy 2017...any unauthorised/illegal advertisement will attract penalty for each day...accordingly the NDMC has approved that the penalty may be levied on account of unauthorised advertisements till further orders.”

An NDMC official said there were many locations in the market where illegal outdoor advertisements have been put up by the traders. “The order has been issued in accordance with the policy and levy penalty,” he said requesting anonymity.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said that there were no illegal advertisements in the market and it was a move to “realise money and harass” traders.

Atul Bhargava, president NDTA, said that all signages in the market have been put up on private property in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) during the Common Wealth Games 2010.

“There is no violation of rules while putting up signages against the shops and there were no illegal advertisements in the market by the traders. This is another way of harassing traders who are already witnessing tough times due to coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, they threatened us with sealing by issuing notices for sunken floors and now trying to harass us further on the pretext of unauthorised advertisements,” Bhargava said.

He added that the civic body in its notice did not clarify dimensions of signages, LED screens or hoardings beyond which penalty would be incurred.

“Last week, the NDMC staff has started an exercise of measuring signages and flex boards on our shops in the market. We have requested the NDMC authorities to provide more clarity on illegal advertisements and dimensions of flex boards, signages and LED screens. At present, we are not able to pay even Rs 100 fine as the condition of traders is really bad,” he said.