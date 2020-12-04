CPCB tells Delhi govt to quickly redress pollution complaints

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) wrote to the Delhi government on Friday, asking various civic agencies to act immediately on emissions from open burning of waste; improper handling of construction waste; industrial emissions; dust from unpaved roads and open spaces which have been reported by citizens on Centre’s Sameer app.

CPCB also shared a November 20 notice issued to Delhi government under section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. As per the notice, of the 3,094 complaints lodged on Sameer app between October 7 and November 18, only 34% have been redressed and of the 784 complaints lodged on social media during the same period, only 24% have been addressed.

In its letter, the agency also shared a list of “hot spots”, where CPCB teams spotted several polluting activities such as open dumping of garbage. These spots are Narela, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Dwarka and Punjabi Bagh in Delhi and Faridabad, Jhajjar, Noida and Bhiwadi in NCR.

“Delhi’s pollution levels are still high. Stubble burning has stopped but pollution levels are still in very poor category. CPCB’s 50 teams are monitoring polluting activities in Delhi and NCR and have been informing various agencies but they are yet to act on all complaints. Delhi government agencies should get their act together,” said Prakash Javadekar, union environment minister addressing media on Friday.

Reacting to the letter, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai’s office said prompt action is being taken on all the complaints. “Between October 27 and November 30, of the 12,000 complaints received on the Delhi green app, 10,000 have already been resolved. The redressal rate of complaints is around 85%. The complaints redressal is being reviewed from time to time. The app that was launched in October has been a success. Besides, 23 anti-smog guns have been installed at key stretches to suppress dust. Also, intensive campaigns against dust emissions as well as vehicular emissions such as Red Light On, Gaadi off have been taken by the Delhi government to fight local sources of pollution. We have been making all efforts to control emissions on the ground and strict monitoring is being done. Action is also being taken against violators,” the minister’s office said in a statement.

CPCB has issued three directions to Delhi government under section 5, which gives the anti-pollution agency powers to issue directions in writing to any person, officer or any authority who shall be bound to comply with such directions. It has said the Delhi government should ensure immediate action for complete redressal of complaints on Sameer app and social media; closely monitor actions taken on polluting events; ensure regular surveillance and strict action against illegal industrial activities, including tyre burning and dumping of construction waste, etc.