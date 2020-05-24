Sections
Home / Cities / CPI(M) demands inquiry into ‘corruption’ in Himachal health department

CPI(M) demands inquiry into ‘corruption’ in Himachal health department

CPI(M) has also demanded the state government to publicise expenditures incurred on the pretext of coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed concern over corruption going on in the state’s health department and has demanded an impartial inquiry by a judge of the high court and stern actions against those found guilty.

CPI(M) has also demanded the state government to publicise expenditures incurred on the pretext of coronavirus pandemic.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that more than 20 days have passed since the sanitiser scam in the secretariat was exposed but till now no concrete legal proceedings have been initiated.

“The manner by which the state government is taking this investigation forward after the arrest of director health services after finding strong evidence in his house in a raid also raises questions on the intentions of the government as it is clear that more people are involved in this scam. Despite strong evidence, no action has been taken nor anybody linked to the scam has been arrested,” he said.



Chauhan said that this clearly shows the nexus of politicians, bureaucracy and contractors and it will be a betrayal of democracy if the state government does not conduct an impartial investigation of this matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With masks being the new normal, Kerala photographer develops one which reveals identity
May 24, 2020 19:21 IST
Man with alleged Maoist link nabbed for robbing Andheri petrol pump by ATS
May 24, 2020 19:17 IST
Mumbai Police shows how not to wear a mask using Batman’s pic
May 24, 2020 19:16 IST
Wife, 2 children kill man after he tries to rape minor daughter in Ludhiana
May 24, 2020 19:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.