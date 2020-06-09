Sections
Home / Cities / CPI (M) demands supply of gas cylinders in Theog’s backward panchayat

CPI (M) demands supply of gas cylinders in Theog’s backward panchayat

Theog legislator Rakesh Singha along with leaders of CPI (M) staged a protest outside DFC Office in Shimla on Tuesday, demanding supply of gas cylinders in Kotighat, a backward...

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Theog legislator Rakesh Singha along with leaders of CPI (M) staged a protest outside DFC Office in Shimla on Tuesday, demanding supply of gas cylinders in Kotighat, a backward panchayat in Tehog subdivision.

Around 70 cylinders were supplied to Kotighat after which the protest ended.

Singha said Kothighat residents were asking for cylinders supply as they could not go out due to lockdown. He said that on May 30, he took up the matter with the Shimla DC and was assured that cylinders will be supplied.

“When the promise was not met, I decided to protest,” he added.



CPI (M) also demanded the state government to issue white paper of purchases made in health department during lockdown to improve healthcare in Himachal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lillo reunites with Pep Guardiola as Man City’s new assistant coach
Jun 09, 2020 23:21 IST
One-third of wheat Punjab procured is of low quality
Jun 09, 2020 23:19 IST
UK drops plan to get all young children in school by summer
Jun 09, 2020 23:19 IST
Death toll reaches double-digit in GB Nagar, total count nears 700-mark
Jun 09, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.