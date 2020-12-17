Sections
CPI (M) demands withdrawal of ‘inflated’ water bills by Shimla MC

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday lashed out at the Shimla municipal corporation (MC) for issuing “inflated” water and garbage collection bills for the past several months and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

CPI (M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that ever since the BJP assumed power in the MC, it has been hiking garbage collection bills, water bills, property taxes etc. He said that being a statutory body, the MC should be allowed to perform its duties independently and supply drinking water like before by disbanding Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL). “Under pressure from the government and World Bank, the entire system of the Shimla MC was diluted and a company called SJPNL was formed to privatise the portable water system. As a result, three years after its formation, people are being issued highly inflated and unreasonable water bills and the MC has no control over this company,” said Chauhan.

“Instead of providing relief to the people during the pandemic, the administration is increasing financial burden on the people by issuing inflated bills,” he added.

The party has warned the MC that if it does not withdraw the said bills and disband SJPNL, then the party will mobilise the citizens against the “anti-people policies” and lax practices by the government and the civic body.

