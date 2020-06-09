CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami urges J&K L-G to scrap SRO 202

Sections
Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The former legislator of the CPI(M), MY Tarigami on Tuesday wrote a letter to the lieutenant governor GC Murmu and urged him to scrap controversial SRO 202.

“The Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to make new appointments in various government departments under discriminatory SRO-202 has once again disappointed thousands of job aspirants in the region. Already there was huge uncertainty among job aspirants in J&K due to the new domicile rules. The SRO-202 has increased it further,” stated Tarigami in his letter.

“Employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir are already far and few. With new domicile rules and SRO-202, the educated youth in the region will feel suffocated and nowhere to go. The SRO 202, issued by the general administration department (GAD) on June 30, 2015, prescribes that a person shall be on probation of five years, and during this period, the appointee shall be entitled to only the basic pay and not any of the allowances. It is discriminatory and denies due increment to employees who are appointed into the government service,” he added.

The move since its implementation has been facing opposition from both government employees as well as the youth in J&K. CPI(M) has been opposing this SRO as it has a detrimental effect on the service of the appointees and can lead to paying anomaly in the future. Already the Law Commission headed by Justice (retired) M K Hanjura had recommended reduction in probation period from five to two years under SRO-202.



“I urge the J&K administration to look into the matter and withdraw this discriminatory SRO so that the newly appointed employees of Jammu and Kashmir administration are not placed at the disadvantageous position,” he added.

