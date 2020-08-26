CPI M protests against anti-people policies of Centre, HP govt

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday staged a statewide protest against anti-people policies of the central and Himachal Pradesh government.

The party demanded ₹7,500 per month to families who do not come under purview of income tax, 10kg ration to each person who are out of the purview of income tax till next six months, increase in scope of rural employment and work for at least 200 days with more daily wages.

Besides, the CPI (M) also demanded new rules for unemployed people in urban areas and work for urban people, benefits for labourers to be restored, expenditure on public health to be increased by at least 3% of GDP, removing Essential Commodities Act, abolishing amendments in labour laws, stopping privatisation of government companies and industries, amount collected in PM Cares Fund to be given to state government, providing lump sum financial assistance from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to those who lost their lives during the pandemic among others.

The party said the state government should roll back the hike in bus fare, electricity charges, water charges and other taxes immediately.

CPI (M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said the state and central government are increasing financial burden on the people through their policies instead of providing relief during the pandemic.

He said ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government has come into power, unemployment and agricultural crisis in the country has increased as the government has been implementing neoliberal policies. “Even during the pandemic, the Centre and state government are busy spreading communal hatred and selling government properties and companies like banks, airports, railways to big corporate houses,” he added.

The CPI (M) has warned to intensify the movement if their demands are not fulfilled.