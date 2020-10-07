Sections
CPI(M) urges Himachal government to form task force to deal with Covid

CPI(M) has demanded the state government to immediately take concrete steps to improve health services in the state.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Expressing serious concerns over the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the state, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday demanded the state government to establish a task force under efficient leadership and work with a war-based strategy by adopting a scientific approach to deal with the infection.

CPI(M) has demanded the state government to immediately take concrete steps to improve health services in the state and ensure proper treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19 and other diseases in hospitals by recruiting doctors, paramedical staff and other employees. Due to the process of unlocking the state, rules should be fixed keeping in mind the concessions provided and the government should work with utmost care for them, party workers said.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that due to this poor functioning and irresponsible behaviour of the state government, Covid-19 cases have crossed the 16,000-mark in the state and more than 200 deaths have been reported so far. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur is in isolation, ministers and their family members, officers and employees of the CM’s office, leaders of the ruling party and doctors, paramedical staff, police and other employees are getting infected and some of them have even lost their lives. This has exposed the state government’s preparations to deal with the pandemic, he said.

“It has become clear that the preparations were not made after the government had imposed lockdown and curfew in March, rather the state government was engaged in irrational work and politics,” he added.

He said that a movement will be launched if the state government fails to take effective steps to deal with the infection.

