CPWD constructs new office spaces to shift offices from Central Vista

New Delhi:

As part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is constructing two large office spaces at Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg to accommodate offices operating from hutments at South and North blocks.

The area of the South and North blocks will be used to construct the residences of the Prime Minister and Vice-President of India, respectively, according to the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The CPWD is constructing seven multi-storeyed buildings ---three nine-storeyed (G+8) buildings at KG Marg and four eight-storeyed (G+7) blocks at Africa Avenue—using state-of-the-art pre-engineered building (PEB) technology. The buildings are expected to be ready by March next year.

The total built-up space at the two locations is 93,000 sqm---44,000 sqm at KG Marg and 49,000 sqm at Africa Avenue. “The large office complexes here can accommodate over 14,000 officials. The hutments at the South and North blocks have defence establishments. These will be relocated to these buildings.”

Explaining the PEB technology, Vinit Kumar Jayaswal, CPWD director general, said, “The pre-engineered components consist of structural steel columns and beams. Only nuts and bolts are being used for the erection of steel structural frames, and no welding is required at site. Expeditious construction is feasible with dry wall construction technology, which uses light gauge steel frames (LGSF) for the external and internal walls. These frames are covered with cement fibre boards on the outer side of the external walls.”

At a time when pollution levels are high in the city, CPWD officials said all measures are being taken at both sites. “We have placed a 10 metre high barricading all-round the perimeter, water is regularly being sprinkled on the open areas apart from the use of anti-smog guns, controlled deconstruction measures, and covering of all debris, sand, excavated soil with suitable fabric sheets, etc,” the official said.

The CPWD, the nodal agency for the redevelopment project, is working on creating alternative spaces to shift offices and other establishments located at the Central Vista.

For instance, renovation and refurbishment of Janpath Hotel is moving at a fast pace. The hotel complex will accommodate the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) located on Man Singh Road.

The hotel will be IGNCA’s new address for at least two years till a new space is constructed for the academic and cultural institution, which was set up in 1985.

Sachidanand Joshi, member secretary, IGNCA, said, “The CPWD is refurbishing the hotel complex as per our requirements. It will have space for classrooms, exhibition halls, auditorium, etc. The space will be around 30,000 sq feet, which is more or less what we have right now, excluding the lawns. “It will take us two months from the date the building is handed over to us to shift everything.”

A senior CPWD official said, “We target to complete the renovation work at the hotel by December end.”