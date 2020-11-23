Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / CPWD constructs new office spaces to shift offices from Central Vista

CPWD constructs new office spaces to shift offices from Central Vista

New Delhi: As part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is constructing two large office spaces at Africa Avenue and Kasturba...

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

As part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is constructing two large office spaces at Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg to accommodate offices operating from hutments at South and North blocks.

The area of the South and North blocks will be used to construct the residences of the Prime Minister and Vice-President of India, respectively, according to the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The CPWD is constructing seven multi-storeyed buildings ---three nine-storeyed (G+8) buildings at KG Marg and four eight-storeyed (G+7) blocks at Africa Avenue—using state-of-the-art pre-engineered building (PEB) technology. The buildings are expected to be ready by March next year.



The total built-up space at the two locations is 93,000 sqm---44,000 sqm at KG Marg and 49,000 sqm at Africa Avenue. “The large office complexes here can accommodate over 14,000 officials. The hutments at the South and North blocks have defence establishments. These will be relocated to these buildings.”

Explaining the PEB technology, Vinit Kumar Jayaswal, CPWD director general, said, “The pre-engineered components consist of structural steel columns and beams. Only nuts and bolts are being used for the erection of steel structural frames, and no welding is required at site. Expeditious construction is feasible with dry wall construction technology, which uses light gauge steel frames (LGSF) for the external and internal walls. These frames are covered with cement fibre boards on the outer side of the external walls.”

At a time when pollution levels are high in the city, CPWD officials said all measures are being taken at both sites. “We have placed a 10 metre high barricading all-round the perimeter, water is regularly being sprinkled on the open areas apart from the use of anti-smog guns, controlled deconstruction measures, and covering of all debris, sand, excavated soil with suitable fabric sheets, etc,” the official said.

The CPWD, the nodal agency for the redevelopment project, is working on creating alternative spaces to shift offices and other establishments located at the Central Vista.

For instance, renovation and refurbishment of Janpath Hotel is moving at a fast pace. The hotel complex will accommodate the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) located on Man Singh Road.

The hotel will be IGNCA’s new address for at least two years till a new space is constructed for the academic and cultural institution, which was set up in 1985.

Sachidanand Joshi, member secretary, IGNCA, said, “The CPWD is refurbishing the hotel complex as per our requirements. It will have space for classrooms, exhibition halls, auditorium, etc. The space will be around 30,000 sq feet, which is more or less what we have right now, excluding the lawns. “It will take us two months from the date the building is handed over to us to shift everything.”

A senior CPWD official said, “We target to complete the renovation work at the hotel by December end.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
Nov 23, 2020 21:54 IST
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Nov 23, 2020 20:28 IST
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Nov 23, 2020 19:30 IST

latest news

National institute of Naturopathy to construct 250-bed hospital in Pune
Nov 23, 2020 23:47 IST
Health minister Rajesh Tope hints return of curbs, says CM to hold meeting in two days
Nov 23, 2020 23:47 IST
JNUEE 2020 Results: JNU declares entrance exam results for PG programmes, here’s direct link
Nov 23, 2020 23:43 IST
Noida set to develop services for visitors in parks, to invite bids
Nov 23, 2020 23:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.