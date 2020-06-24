CR clears 95,000 cubic metres of trash from railway tracks
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 02:17 IST
The Central Railway (CR) cleared 95,000 cubic metres of trash from railway tracks by operating two muck-special trains every day for over a period of one year between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan, CSMT-Kasara and CSMT-Panvel stations. The special trains operated at night.