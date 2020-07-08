Sections
Home / Cities / CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown

CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown

The Central Railway (CR) transported medicines to two blood cancer patients from Mumbai to Belgavi in Karnataka amid the coronavirus lockdown. The medicines were sent from...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:55 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The Central Railway (CR) transported medicines to two blood cancer patients from Mumbai to Belgavi in Karnataka amid the coronavirus lockdown. The medicines were sent from four different railway transport. The parcel wing of CR sent the medicines from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Pune by a special parcel train. The medicines were then sent from Pune to Satara by workmen special train, meant for railway employees and then transported to Miraj in Maharashtra through a Shramik Special train. From Miraj to Belgavi, it was sent on a goods train.

“Railway has always played a proactive role and proved to be a saviour for many cancer patients during the nation-wide lockdown by providing medicines to them on time.” said a CR spokesperson.

Earlier, the zonal railway had transported one lakh N95 masks, 10,000 eye protection goggles, 2,000 face shields and 75 pairs of protection footwear from the city to health care workers in Telangana.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet
Jul 08, 2020 02:27 IST
Covid-19 patients can now book ambulances and beds online in Thane
Jul 08, 2020 02:07 IST
CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown
Jul 08, 2020 01:55 IST
₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC
Jul 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.